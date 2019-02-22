Reba McEntire Goes Western Swing in New Song ‘No U in Oklahoma’

In the just-released “No U in Oklahoma,” Reba McEntire spells out the twists and turns of a troubled relationship set to an irresistible Western swing beat, replete with twin fiddles, steel guitar and piano accompaniment straight out of a Sooner State dance hall.

“You put the ‘T’ for tears in Texas, ‘S’ for sad in St. Louie/Our reckless travels led us to the state of Missouri,” McEntire sings, with the latter state name sounding more like “misery.”

In spite of the heartache, this bubbly throwback to traditional country, penned by McEntire with Ronnie Dunn and Donna McSpadden, revisits the Chockie, Oklahoma, native’s musical roots as the lyrics continue to map out something of an “I’ve Been Everywhere”-style road trip, with Fort Worth, Reno, Cheyenne and even Timbuktu name-checked along the way.

“No U in Oklahoma” is latest sneak peek from McEntire’s Stronger Than the Truth album, her first since 2017’s gospel-themed Sing It Now. She recently unveiled the new LP’s title cut, a stirring power ballad about a lover’s philandering ways.

Stronger Than the Truth will be released Friday, April 5th, and two days later McEntire will host the 54th ACM Awards in Las Vegas for the 16th time. On June 26th, she’ll be back in Vegas to resume her residency with Brooks & Dunn.