Hear Reba McEntire’s Sorrowful New Song ‘In His Mind’

With the two tracks previously unveiled from Reba McEntire’s forthcoming album Stronger Than the Truth, the singer has signaled her renewed emphasis on pure country music – simple, affecting storytelling backed by traditional instrumentation. But with the just-released “In His Mind,” romantic devotion takes a sad, sorrowful turn as the song’s male subject suffers from a strong case of denial.

Written by McEntire with songwriting veterans Liz Hengber and Tommy Lee James, “In His Mind” represents something of an unusual shift in country songcraft: a show of empathy for the vulnerable male partner in a broken relationship. “In his mind, she’ll be home any day now, he can’t see her leaving him behind,” McEntire sings in the sobering tune with a stirring power-ballad finish. “In his mind, she’ll find her way back somehow/Some things never change, she’s never far away… in his mind.” An unseen wedding-day photo of his ex means the protagonist remains blissfully unaware that his ex has most definitely moved on.

Stronger Than the Truth, which features the heartbroken title track and the swinging “No U in Oklahoma,” is currently available for pre-order at www.reba.com. The LP will be available everywhere on Friday April 5th. McEntire returns to host the 54th ACM Awards two days later, on April 7th. The ACMs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.