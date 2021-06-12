 Reba McEntire Denies Participation in Gov. Kristi Noem Fundraiser - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Celebrate 80 Years of Bob Dylan With Our New Podcast
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Reba McEntire Denies Participation in Gov. Kristi Noem Fundraiser

“Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today,” country singer says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Reba McEntire performs onstage at Nashville’s Music City Center for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” broadcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Reba McEntire

Getty Images for CMA

Reba McEntire issued a statement Friday denying her advertised participation in a fundraiser this Sunday for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The country star was listed among the special guests on promotional material for the minimum $500-per-person barbecue benefitting Noem — who Rolling Stone dubbed “The Queen of Covid of South Dakota” earlier this year for her “Trumpian response” to the Covid-19 pandemic — but McEntire wrote on social media late Friday that she had “no plans” to attend the event.

“Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such,” McEntire said. “Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today.”

The South Dakota Democratic Party also tweeted, “Kristi Noem’s fundraising camp used Reba [McEntire]’s name without permission. Noem is an embarrassment. #failedGovernor.”

Despite McEntire’s disavowal, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury told the Argus Leader that the campaign received “written confirmation” that the singer would attend the fundraiser. “I’d add that the governor is a huge fan of Reba,” Fury added.

Although McEntire eschews politics, the country great is not shy about being patriotic as she has booked a gig to appear during the Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th, she announced earlier this week.

In This Article: Kristi Noem, Reba McEntire

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.