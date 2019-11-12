Reba McEntire Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire has announced a series of headlining tour dates for spring 2020. This follows the recent news that the singer will be launching a podcast for Spotify in 2020.

Kicking off March 20th in Evansville, Indiana, the trek will visit arenas and includes stops in Biloxi, Mississippi, and St. Paul, Minnesota. As of right now, the 12-date tour wraps May 9th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets to select dates go on sale Friday, November 22nd.

“I’m so excited to get back out on the road in 2020 and visit some places I haven’t been to in a while!” McEntire wrote on Instagram. Before the end of 2019, McEntire will head back to Las Vegas to play several dates with Brooks & Dunn for their ongoing residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

On Wednesday night, McEntire will take on the role of co-host for the 53rd CMA Awards, serving alongside Carrie Underwood (in her 12th year) and Dolly Parton. She’s also set to perform as part of an all-star opening number that features her co-hosts and several others including the Highwomen, Sara Evans, and Tanya Tucker. Additionally, McEntire will give a solo performance during the show and sing her hit “Fancy.”

McEntire released her latest album, Stronger Than the Truth, in April, two days before she served as the host of the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Reba McEntire 2020 tour dates:

March 20 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

March 21 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

March 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 28 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

April 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

April 25 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 26 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 1 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 2 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

May 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 8 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

May 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena