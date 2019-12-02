Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Extend Las Vegas Residency

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have announced a new string of shows for their long-running Las Vegas residency. The longtime collaborators added 24 performances to their “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas” production at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new dates begin in April and include shows in June, October, and December. The 2020 extension cements the residency as the longest-running country-music show in Las Vegas. McEntire and the duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn first staged their showroom event — a collection of 30 songs from throughout their respective careers — in 2015.

Brooks & Dunn have been experiencing a career resurgence since releasing their album Reboot in April, a duets project that features young country artists like Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, and Luke Combs. Their rendition of “Brand New Man” with Combs netted them a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

“I don’t think either one of us cared about cutting [the songs] with Keith and Tim and Faith and George,” Brooks told Rolling Stone in the spring. “Those are the obvious suspects,” added Dunn, who will release a solo album of cover songs titled Re-Dunn next year.

McEntire, meanwhile, recently premiered a new lifestyle podcast on Spotify and earned a Best Country Album Grammy nomination for her latest LP Stronger Than the Truth. She’ll kick off her own solo headlining tour in 2020 with dates from March through May.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Tickets for the new round of McEntire and Brooks & Dunn’s Las Vegas shows go on sale December 6th.