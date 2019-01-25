See Rayland Baxter’s Surreal Bike Ride in New ‘Hey Larocco’ Video

When it comes to music videos, Rayland Baxter is seemingly always on the run. For his latest, Baxter dons a prison jumpsuit and a bicycle for a freewheeling fugitive romp in “Hey Larocco.”

Filmed by Asher Moss in Key West, Florida, “Hey Larocco” is a spiritual descendent of Baxter’s most recent video, “Casanova,” which featured him in a foot chase with the police. This time he’s traded his sharp blue suit for black and white stripes, but his pace is more leisurely and cruises the city on two wheels, stopping to pet a cat and taking some detours through a cemetery and a football field. There’s even a trippy pillow fort — or, as Baxter calls it, a “foggy dream portal” — and a nod to the Russian subtitles used in “Casanova.”

“This video is part two of the ‘lawless marathon’ where I spend all my energy running from the grip of the law. The gist is this: I escaped from jail through a foggy dream portal and when I rise from the depths, I find myself in Key West, Florida — quite literally the end of the road,” Baxter tells Rolling Stone. “My friend Asher Moss and I have wanted to collaborate on a video for years and this was our shot. He brought a couple T-shirts and a backpack full of nothing down to the Keys. I tied on my jailbird jumpsuit, borrowed a bike and Asher followed me around as I explored the island, all while running from the law.”

“Hey Larocco” is featured on Baxter’s Wide Awake LP, which was released last summer. He plays Delmar Hall in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday night.