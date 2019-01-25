×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Are Sunk in 'Serenity' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Rayland Baxter’s Surreal Bike Ride in New ‘Hey Larocco’ Video

Songwriter explores Key West, Florida, in the engaging clip for his song off ‘Wide Awake’ LP

By

Reporter

Jeff Gage's Most Recent Stories

View All

When it comes to music videos, Rayland Baxter is seemingly always on the run. For his latest, Baxter dons a prison jumpsuit and a bicycle for a freewheeling fugitive romp in “Hey Larocco.”

Filmed by Asher Moss in Key West, Florida, “Hey Larocco” is a spiritual descendent of Baxter’s most recent video, “Casanova,” which featured him in a foot chase with the police. This time he’s traded his sharp blue suit for black and white stripes, but his pace is more leisurely and cruises the city on two wheels, stopping to pet a cat and taking some detours through a cemetery and a football field. There’s even a trippy pillow fort — or, as Baxter calls it, a “foggy dream portal” — and a nod to the Russian subtitles used in “Casanova.”

“This video is part two of the ‘lawless marathon’ where I spend all my energy running from the grip of the law. The gist is this: I escaped from jail through a foggy dream portal and when I rise from the depths, I find myself in Key West, Florida — quite literally the end of the road,” Baxter tells Rolling Stone. “My friend Asher Moss and I have wanted to collaborate on a video for years and this was our shot. He brought a couple T-shirts and a backpack full of nothing down to the Keys. I tied on my jailbird jumpsuit, borrowed a bike and Asher followed me around as I explored the island, all while running from the law.”

“Hey Larocco” is featured on Baxter’s Wide Awake LP, which was released last summer. He plays Delmar Hall in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday night.

In This Article: Rayland Baxter

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad