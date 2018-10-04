See Rayland Baxter Steal Hearts, Flee Cops in ‘Casanova’ Video

Rayland Baxter goes on the run in the new video for “Casanova,” the crunchy lead single from his 2018 album Wide Awake.

Impeccably dressed in a trim suit, Baxter looks to be having a blast as he steals hearts and dodges law enforcement in the sun-kissed streets of Los Angeles. “I got a real bad feeling Imma let her down / Got a hole in my pocket, I’m running around / Spending all of her money on drugs and things / To keep my mind from runnin’,” he sings, less about his dealings with women than anxiety around his compounding financial obligations. In the clip, directed by Roxanna Dunlop and Arden Grier, Baxter manages to stay one step ahead of his troubles, even doing a glorious, fully clothed back flop in a shimmering pool.

“I met the video’s directors Arden and Roxy earlier this year while they were producing a friend’s music video in Texas,” says Baxter in a statement. “We got along great and I loved their optimism and excitement. When it came to make a video for ‘Casanova,’ they were my first call. I flew to LA, they put me in a suave purple suit and told me to start running, and I ran – through alleyways and over bushes, and even cannonballed into a pool.

Baxter released Wide Awake, his third full-length album, on July 13th. He recently wrapped a series of U.S. shows and now heads to Europe for three weeks, with dates scheduled in Spain, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.