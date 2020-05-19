 Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ashley McBryde's 'Outlaw Blood' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Country

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ashley McBryde Team for ‘Outlaw Blood’ Video

Collaboration appears on Hubbard’s upcoming ‘Co-Starring’ album for Big Machine

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman

View All

Ray Wylie Hubbard and Ashley McBryde maintain social distancing guidelines in the video for their new collaboration “Outlaw Blood.” The song will appear on the beloved singer-songwriter’s guest-heavy album Co-Starring, due out July 10th via Big Machine.

Hubbard lends his idiosyncratic singing style to a story about a tough woman who’s down with bikers and goes heavy on the black mascara. “Her favorite guitar player is Steve Cropper/Says her godfather was Dennis Hopper,” Hubbard sings, performing alone in a home studio space. McBryde beams in from her own home to join him on the chorus: “Divine retribution don’t cause the flood/There’s more than one use for this Vaporub/Nirvana was electric when they was unplugged/Some women got outlaw blood,” they sing in a hypnotic, off-kilter harmony. Hubbard is also seen playing with his band in several shots.

McBryde is one of many guests to join Hubbard on the new project, including Ringo Starr, Don Was, Chris Robinson, and Joe Walsh — all of whom appear on the previously released “Bad Trick.” Other artists who will appear include Paula Nelson and Elizabeth Cook, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Peter Rowan.

Early in April, McBryde released her album Never Will, which includes the darker, narrative driven singles “One Night Standards” and “Martha Divine.”

In This Article: Ashley McBryde, Ray Wylie Hubbard

