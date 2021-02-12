 Jamey Johnson and Raul Malo Sing 'To All the Girls I've Loved Before' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Slowthai Inspires Moshpit Energy and Shows More Emotion on 'Tyron'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Jamey Johnson and the Mavericks’ Raul Malo Duet on ‘To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before’

Vocalists re-create Willie Nelson and Julio Iglesias’ 1984 duet

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

In 1984, Willie Nelson and Julio Iglesias teamed up for a duet that bridged country music with Latin balladry: “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” recorded for Iglesias’ album 1100 Bel Air Place became a hit on the country, Spanish, and all-genre charts, and a milestone in Nelson’s long list of collaborations.

For the latest edition of his Quarantunes series, the Mavericks’ singer Raul Malo revisits “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” with Jamey Johnson, a frequent collaborator of Nelson’s, handling the Red Headed Stranger’s parts. The two vocalists, both known for their unmistakable tones, recorded the song in Johnson’s Nashville studio. A video released with the song chronicles the process.

“The hardest part of working with other artists is coordinating everyone’s schedules. As difficult a year as our industry has had, one thing that’s been afforded to artists is time. Jamey and I have been wanting to do something in the studio since we first hung out 10 years ago at the Key West songwriters festival,” Malo said in a statement. “This is the perfect song to add to our Quarantunes series.”

Malo’s Quarantunes finds the singer covering timeless songs by Simon & Garfunkel, America, and Sam Cooke. Last year, he and the Mavericks released their first Spanish-language album, En Español, and are gearing up for a new installment of their livestream series with Nugs.net on February 27th. Malo also has a string of socially-distanced solo shows on the books, beginning February 19th in New Jersey.

Johnson, meanwhile, recently announced a new acoustic tour with friend and collaborator Randy Houser. They’ll play Mobile, Alabama, on February 19th and 20th.

Last week, Malo posted a photo himself receiving his Covid-19 shot — something Nelson himself did back in January — and urged others to do likewise.

In This Article: Jamey Johnson, Julio Iglesias, The Mavericks, Willie Nelson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.