Rascal Flatts Slate Summer Playlist Tour

Rascal Flatts put together a playlist of classic-radio staples for their Jukebox EP this past December, a collection of covers by Hall & Oates, Huey Lewis and others. In May, the enduring vocal group will unveil its own live playlist: their new warm-weather tour dubbed the Summer Playlist Tour.
Launching in Cincinnati, the trek will keep the trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus on the road through September with various artists in the opening slots (they vary by date). Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans, Locash and Jordan Davis are all set for select shows.
Rascal Flatts’ last album was 2017’s Back to Us.
Here are the band’s Summer Playlist Tour dates:
May 16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
May 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 18 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 24 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 9 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 28 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
July 5 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 6 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 25 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
July 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
August 1— Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 2 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
August 24 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 29 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
August 30 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 31 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 13 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
September 19 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 20 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 21 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
