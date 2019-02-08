Rascal Flatts Slate Summer Playlist Tour

Rascal Flatts put together a playlist of classic-radio staples for their Jukebox EP this past December, a collection of covers by Hall & Oates, Huey Lewis and others. In May, the enduring vocal group will unveil its own live playlist: their new warm-weather tour dubbed the Summer Playlist Tour.

Launching in Cincinnati, the trek will keep the trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus on the road through September with various artists in the opening slots (they vary by date). Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans, Locash and Jordan Davis are all set for select shows.

Rascal Flatts’ last album was 2017’s Back to Us.

Here are the band’s Summer Playlist Tour dates:

May 16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

May 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 18 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 24 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 9 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 28 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

July 5 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 6 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 25 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

July 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

August 1— Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 2 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

August 24 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 29 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

August 30 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 31 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 13 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September 19 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 20 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 21 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion