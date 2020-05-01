Rascal Flatts Pay Tribute to Kenny Rogers With Cover of ‘Through the Years’

Rascal Flatts have recorded a poignant tribute to Kenny Rogers, releasing their cover of the late singer’s “Through the Years” to streaming services on Friday. Country Music Hall of Fame member Rogers died March 20th of natural causes.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus originally performed the song as part of the special “CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares,” which aired in early April. Their version is built off a soft, programmed drum rhythm and electric piano, with Gary LeVox singing it in his own style rather than trying to imitate Rogers as his bandmates supply some pristine, subtly shifting harmonies in the background.

Though not among Rogers’ country chart-toppers, the Steve Dorff and Marty Panzer-penned “Through the Years” was nonetheless a massive song for him with non-country audiences. Taken from the album Share Your Love and released as a single in 1981, it went on reach Number One on the adult contemporary chart and Number Five on the country chart.

Prior to COVID-19 putting all touring plans on hold for the time being, Rascal Flatts had announced their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour to be their final one, coinciding with their 20th anniversary as a group. Those dates are tentatively scheduled to begin July 11th.