Watch Rascal Flatts Perform Two Tracks on ‘Kimmel’

Country group Rascal Flatts hit the outdoor stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a set of songs, including twanging rocker “I Like the Sound of That” and the anthemic “Back to Life.”

In the clip, the musicians bring an energetic vibe to “I Like the Sound of That,” a track from the group’s 2014 album Rewind. Meanwhile, on “Back to Life”, singer Gary LeVox offers an emotional performance, crooning, “She puts that beat in my chest, pounds like a drum, shakes me like thunder.” The song, originally released in 2017, comes off the band’s album Back to Us and was written by Cary Barlowe, Shay Mooney (of Dan + Shay), Fred Wilhelm, and Niko Moon (who just signed to Sony Music Nashville).

“The first moment we heard this song, we knew it was meant for us,” LeVox said when “Back to Life” first dropped. “There are so many little things that add up to making someone so uniquely special to you, and this song captures that love and conveys all the good feelings that come along with it.”

Rascal Flatts are currently on the road for their Summer Playlist Tour, which kicked off in Cincinnati in May. The tour wraps September 21st in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at the KeyBank Pavilion. Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans, Locash, and Jordan Davis are opening select dates on the trek.