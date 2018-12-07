Rascal Flatts Release ‘Jukebox’ EP, Cover Hall and Oates’ ‘You Make My Dreams’

Rascal Flatts deliver a pre-Christmas surprise for fans in the form of a new EP available today. Titled Jukebox, the four-song release re-imagines some of the trio’s favorite songs, originally performed by classic pop-rock acts Foreigner, Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, and Huey Lewis and the News.

Inspired by a segment of the group’s live show, in which they perform personal favorites, Jukebox highlights the award-winning group’s harmonies on Foreigner’s 1977 hit “Feels Like the First Time”; the upbeat 1980 staple “You Make My Dreams” from Hall & Oates; and Kenny Loggins’ “Heart to Heart,” from 1982. A fourth track, “Do You Believe in Love,” an early Eighties track by Huey Lewis and the News, is available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

“We always enjoy songs that resonate with each of us individually, ones that we can all connect to,” singer Gary LeVox says in a statement. “These four tracks are just that; the handpicked, personal favorites and the ones we love collectively with our own fingerprint on them.”

Earlier this year, Rascal Flatts released the Top 30 hit “Back to Life.” Their most recent full-length album, Back to Us, was released in May 2017, and yielded the Number One single “Yours If You Want It.”