Rascal Flatts Say Goodbye, Announce Farewell Tour

Twenty years after they launched their country-music career together, Rascal Flatts are hitting the road for one final tour. The trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus made an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, where they announced dates for the upcoming Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” the group tweeted earlier today. “[T]here is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings.”

Launching June 11th in Indianapolis, the Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour currently has 25 dates scheduled across North America, including stops in Boston, San Diego, Toronto, and Dallas. Notably, there is not a Nashville date in the present itinerary, but the trek does begin the week following CMA Fest 2020, so there’s a possibility Rascal Flatts will get to go out in style onstage at Nissan Stadium.

The members of Rascal Flatts mentioned the yearly grind of trying to top oneself in a hyper-competitive and changing radio environment as part of the reason to exit on their own terms. Still, they didn’t rule out the possibility of reuniting to make music at some point.

“We’re not going to sign some pact that says we’re never going to tour again… and Joe Don is going to need a job — he can’t even afford fingers,” said DeMarcus on CBS This Morning, poking fun at his bandmate’s fingerless gloves.

Since announcing their arrival in 2000 with their self-titled debut album and the single “Prayin’ for Daylight,” Rascal Flatts have notched country airplay Number Ones in the double digits, including “Bless the Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Here Comes Goodbye.” They’ve also sold more than 20 million albums, including the back-to-back multi-platinum blockbusters Feels Like Today and Me and My Gang. They also took their fair share of criticism for their polished, pop-and-rock-friendly sound, which nonetheless proved to be hugely influential for Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, and numerous others who followed. Their most recent album was 2017’s Back to Us.

Rascal Flatts – Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour dates:

June 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

September 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 5 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 12 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 1 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 3 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 7 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre