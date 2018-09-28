Hear Rascal Flatts’ Yearning New Song ‘Back to Life’

Rascal Flatts return with a lilting song of devotion in “Back to Life,” a new single that follows the trio’s most recent studio album, Back to Us.

Penned by Cary Barlowe, Niko Moon, Shay Mooney (of Dan + Shay) and Fred Wilhelm, “Back to Life” glides on a gently swinging rhythm and lists a series of reasons large and small that create a sense of renewal in love, from dancing around the living room to falling asleep five minutes into a movie. “She puts that beat in my chest, pounds like a drum, shakes me like thunder,” sings Gary LeVox, backed by the pristine harmonies of his mates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney.

“The first moment we heard this song, we knew it was meant for us,” says LeVox in a release. “There are so many little things that add up to making someone so uniquely special to you, and this song captures that love and conveys all the good feelings that come along with it.”

According to Billboard, this new single might break from the group’s tradition of releasing full albums and steer them toward a singles-only approach for the time being. Back to Us, Rascal Flatts’ 11th studio album, was released in May 2017 and featured the Number One hit “Yours if You Want It” — penned by the late Andrew Dorff — and the title track. The award-winning trio recently wrapped up their headlining Back to Us Tour, but they have a handful of dates on the calendar this fall, including Grand Ole Opry appearances on October 2nd and October 23rd.