‘The Music of Randy Travis’ Tour to Recreate Country Singer’s Catalog of Hits

James Dupré, a former contestant on ‘The Voice’ will front Travis’s longtime band for 12 shows, which are slated to include an appearance by Travis himself

Jon Freeman

Randy Travis, James Dupre

'The Music of Randy Travis Tour' will feature 16 Number One songs performed Travis's band and singer James Dupré.

The timeless country-music hits of Randy Travis will be celebrated on a new tour featuring the Country Music Hall of Fame member and The Voice alum James Dupré. The Music of Randy Travis Tour will get underway October 16th in Indianapolis.

At each show, Dupré will front Travis’s touring band — consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lancy Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyle, and Herb Shucher — and perform the singer’s 16 Number One hits, including “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “On the Other Hand.” Travis, a friend and mentor to Dupré, is expected to make an appearance at each of the 12 shows. Tickets are already on sale for some concerts.

Travis’s voice has been largely silenced since a 2013 stroke, but the North Carolina native has actively attended other performers’ shows in the years since. In 2016, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and sang a few lines of “Amazing Grace.” Earlier this year, he released the autobiography Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life.

Dupré, meanwhile, is a Louisiana native who initially gained recognition for his appearance on season 9 of The Voice under coach Adam Levine. He became acquainted with Travis on the set of the film The Price, which was filmed prior to Travis’s stroke, and the two remained close through Travis’s long recovery.

The Music of Randy Travis Tour dates:

October 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat
October 17 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
October 18 – Macon, GA @ Macon Auditorium
October 19 – Gulfport, MS @ Island View Casino
October 23 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell
October 24 – Spartanburg, SC @ Memorial Auditorium
October 25 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium
October 26 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
October 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
November 1 – Minneapolis, MN – TBA
November 2 – Green Bay, WI @ Weidner Center

