‘The Music of Randy Travis’ Tour to Recreate Country Singer’s Catalog of Hits

The timeless country-music hits of Randy Travis will be celebrated on a new tour featuring the Country Music Hall of Fame member and The Voice alum James Dupré. The Music of Randy Travis Tour will get underway October 16th in Indianapolis.

At each show, Dupré will front Travis’s touring band — consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lancy Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyle, and Herb Shucher — and perform the singer’s 16 Number One hits, including “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “On the Other Hand.” Travis, a friend and mentor to Dupré, is expected to make an appearance at each of the 12 shows. Tickets are already on sale for some concerts.

Travis’s voice has been largely silenced since a 2013 stroke, but the North Carolina native has actively attended other performers’ shows in the years since. In 2016, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and sang a few lines of “Amazing Grace.” Earlier this year, he released the autobiography Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life.

Dupré, meanwhile, is a Louisiana native who initially gained recognition for his appearance on season 9 of The Voice under coach Adam Levine. He became acquainted with Travis on the set of the film The Price, which was filmed prior to Travis’s stroke, and the two remained close through Travis’s long recovery.

The Music of Randy Travis Tour dates:

October 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat

October 17 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

October 18 – Macon, GA @ Macon Auditorium

October 19 – Gulfport, MS @ Island View Casino

October 23 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell

October 24 – Spartanburg, SC @ Memorial Auditorium

October 25 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

October 26 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

October 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall

November 1 – Minneapolis, MN – TBA

November 2 – Green Bay, WI @ Weidner Center