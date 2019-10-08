Randy Travis Cancels Bulk of Tour Over ‘Production Issues’

The majority of dates on The Music of Randy Travis Tour have been canceled due to “production issues,” a representative for the tour confirmed to Rolling Stone. The trek was originally set to launch October 16th in Indianapolis and play 12 cities total through the final stop on November 2nd in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The setup for The Music of Randy Travis was intended as a celebration of the singer’s catalog; Travis was slated to be present at the shows and participate in some way. But as his 2013 stroke left him largely unable to sing, vocal duties were going to be handled by The Voice alum James Dupré, who would front Travis’ longtime band members at each performance. The set was to include Travis’ 16 Number One songs, including “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “On the Other Hand.”

Dates that have not been canceled include the October 17th show at Evansville, Indiana’s Victory Theatre; the October 19th stop at Gulfport, Mississippi’s Island View Casino; and the October 28th performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Travis, who enjoyed an astonishing run of hits and albums after arriving in the mid-Eighties, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2019, he retold some parts of his journey in his autobiography, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life.