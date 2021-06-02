Randy Travis to Release ‘Storms of Life’ Anniversary Edition

Randy Travis released his debut album Storms of Life on June 2nd, 1986. Thirty-five years later, the country music vocalist will revisit the LP with a deluxe reissue. Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) arrives September 24th.

The upcoming set includes the 10 original tracks remastered, as well as three previously unreleased songs: “Ain’t No Use,” “Carryin’ Fire,” and “The Wall.” Storms of Life, featuring some of Travis’ most memorable songs, like “Diggin’ Up Bones” and “On the Other Hand,” went on to top the country albums chart. It’s sold more than 3 million copies and is certified triple Platinum.

Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 that affected his ability to speak and sing. He continues to rehabilitate with help from his wife Mary and gives occasional interviews. Last year, Travis released the early recording “Fool’s Love Affair,” a track cut before the release of Storms of Life. The seven-time Grammy winner also released the gospel album Precious Memories and an accompanying DVD titled Worship & Faith.

The upcoming deluxe edition is available for preorder August 27th.

Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Track Listing:

1. “On the Other Hand” (Paul Overstreet, Don Schlitz)

2. “The Storms of Life” (Max D. Barnes, Troy Seals)

3. “My Heart Cracked (But It Did Not Break)” (Ronny Scaife, Don Singleton, Phil Thomas)

4. “Diggin’ Up Bones” (Al Gore, Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey)

5. “No Place Like Home” (Paul Overstreet)

6. “1982” (Buddy Blackmon, Vip Vipperman)

7. “Send My Body” (Randy Travis)

8. “Messin’ With My Mind” (Joseph Allen, Charlie Williams)

9. “Reasons I Cheat” (Randy Travis)

10. “There’ll Always Be a Honky Tonk Somewhere” (Steve Clark, Johnny MacRae)

Previously unreleased bonus tracks:

“Ain’t No Use”

“Carryin’ Fire”

“The Wall”