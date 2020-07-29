 Unheard Randy Travis Song 'Fool's Love Affair': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Guns N' Roses Detail Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer 2021 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Randy Travis Sings of an Illicit Tryst on Previously Unreleased ‘Fool’s Love Affair’

Never-before-heard song was recorded prior to the release of his 1986 debut LP ‘Storms of Life’

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

Thirty-five years to the month that his major-label debut single, “On the Other Hand,” was first released, Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has unveiled a never-before-heard track. “Fool’s Love Affair,” marks the first single of Travis’ career since a 2013 stroke robbed the singer of his distinctive, influential voice.

“Fool’s Love Affair” explores the temptations and repercussions of cheating, but acknowledges the folly of the illicit weekly romance, from secret phone calls and a familiar motel room to the lingering guilt and doubt that follow the couple’s liaisons, ultimately sealing their fate. “It’s just a fool’s love affair and we’re both aware it’s a game and nobody wins/We can’t reveal the love that we feel so we’ll just keep it this way ʼtil it ends,” Travis sings in the forlorn chorus of the track, which was recorded at the height of the trailblazing artist’s vocal powers.

Written by Grammy-nominated songsmith Milton J. Brown (“Barroom Buddies,” “Every Which Way But Loose”), producer-songwriter Keith Stegall, and Nashville icon Charlie Monk, whose lengthy career has encompassed nearly every aspect of the business and earned him the honorary title of “Mayor of Music Row,” “Fool’s Love Affair” is a sweet surprise for Travis’s fans. The song is just one of many unfinished or yet-to-be-released projects the country singer participated in until his life-altering stroke, many of which involved his longtime producer Kyle Lehning.

Related

Randy Travis, Mary Travis
Randy Travis Takes Things One Day at a Time
Flashback: Randy Travis Sings 'All the Praises' in 1978

Related

The mass suicide of the religious cult, The Peoples Temple, led by Jim Jones, 1978, Jonestown, Guyana.
Jonestown: 13 Things You Should Know About Cult Massacre
How 10 Guitar Gods Got Started

“Randy doesn’t even remember [when it was recorded] because he laid so many things down over the years up until the day of the stroke,” Randy’s wife, Mary Travis, tells Rolling Stone Country. “He pulled this one out and Kyle did the mixing on it. It’s just so great to hear Randy’s voice again. It gives me goosebumps. It’s a very traditional sound because it’s Randy Travis, but it’s so current, which is what Randy’s songs always did. Everybody could identify with the life story in his songs and he told them so well.”

Earlier this year, the seven-time Grammy winner released the gospel album Precious Memories and an accompanying DVD titled Worship & Faith, featuring many of the inspirational tunes he has recorded throughout his career.

In This Article: Randy Travis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.