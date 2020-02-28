Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen Announce ‘Hold My Beer, Vol. 2’

Texas country duo Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen have announced Hold My Beer, Vol. 2, their follow-up LP to 2015’s Hold My Beer, Vol. 1. The album is set for release on May 8th and available for preorder today. Ahead of the LP’s release, the singers shared the track “Rodeo Clown.”

Produced by Lloyd Maines, the 10-song album will be their first release as a duo since 2016’s live document Watch This.

“Unlike our first record, which kind of happened out of nowhere, this album was really planned,” Bowen said. “We made a conscious effort to write for this specific project and also focused on bringing the best outside songs to the table. It was really important for us to be as mindful and purposeful as possible when it came to choosing the songs that made the cut for this volume.”

Rogers added, “Every single song on the album comes from the heart. Some will make you laugh. Others will make you cry… But when it’s all said and done, we just hope the music speaks for itself and reflects the amount of time and love that went into each of these songs, from the melodies to the lyrics. We couldn’t be prouder of this album.”

The album will feature a nostalgic “love-letter to old-school country music” titled “Rhinestoned,” co-written by Lori McKenna, Ryan Beaver, and Ashley Ray, as well as “Ode to Ben Dorcy (Lovey’s Song),” which samples an unreleased vocal take by Waylon Jennings.

Hold My Beer, Vol. 2 track list:

1. “AM/FM” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

2. “Rodeo Clown” (Chris DuBois, David Lee)

3. “Habits” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

4. “Let Merle Be Merle” (Casey Twist, Ross Cooper, Josh Abbott)

5. “Rhinestoned” (Lori McKenna, Ryan Beaver, Ashley Ray)

6. “Ode To Ben Dorcy (Lovey’s Song)” feat. Waylon Jennings and Shooter Jennings (Waylon Jennings)

7. “Mi Amigo” feat. Asleep at the Wheel (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

8. “This Ain’t My Town” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

9. “Warm Beer” (Adam Wright)

10. “Speak to Me Jukebox” (Wade Bowen, Will Knaak)

11. “Her” (Dean Dillon, Buddy Cannon)

12. “Hold My Beer” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jim Beavers)