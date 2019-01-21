Randy Rogers Band Announces New ‘Hellbent’ Album With Dave Cobb

Randy Rogers Band is gearing up to release its first new LP in over three years this spring: the Texas country act will drop its eighth album, Hellbent, on April 26th.

Hellbent marks Rogers’ first collaboration with all-star country/Americana producer Dave Cobb, who oversaw the sessions for the 11-track album at RCA Studio A in Nashville. The album’s first single, “Crazy People,” goes to radio next month. The track list also includes a cover of Guy Clark’s collaboration with Chris and Morgane Stapleton, “Hell Bent on a Heartache,” which helps give the album its title.

With constant touring and a wealth of outside collaborations, it’s no surprise that Rogers has taken a few years between albums. Last year saw him hit the road with best buddy Wade Bowen for their annual Hold My Beer Tour, appear on tribute albums to Pat Green and Michael Martin Murphey, and cut a full album with Robert Earl Keen under the Stryker Brothers moniker.

Rogers’ last studio album, 2016’s Nothing Shines Like Neon, marked his return to being an independent artist after several major-label releases, but it still reached Number Five on the Billboard country chart. Tour dates supporting Hellbent begin March 29th at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas.

The full track list for Randy Rogers Band’s Hellbent:

1. “Drinking Money”

2. “I’ll Never Get Over You”

3. “Anchors Away”

4. “Comal County”

5. “Hell Bent on a Heartache”

6. “You, Me, and a Bottle”

7. “We Never Made It to Mexico”

8. “Crazy People”

9. “Fire in the Hole”

10. “Wine in a Coffee Cup”

11. “Good One Coming On”

Here are the Randy Rogers Band’s upcoming tour dates:

March 29 – Helotes, TX @ Floore’s Country Store

March 30 – Helotes, TX @ Floore’s Country Store

April 6 – Snook, TX @ Starlight Ballroom

April 12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

April 13 – Lubbock, TX @ The Blue Light

April 19 – Greenville, TX @ Hunt County Fair

April 25 – Stephenville, TX @ Melody Mountain Ranch

May 3 – Texarkana, TX @ Scottie’s Grill

May 10 – Lincoln, NE @ The Railyard

May 11 – Iowa City, IA @ First Avenue Club

May 24 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort Spa – Studio A

May 31 – Ruidoso, NM @ Wingfield Park

June 1 – Graham, TX @ Young County Arena

June 29 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

August 3 – Joseph, OR @ Back Country Bash