 Randy Rogers Band, La Maquinaria's 'Chupacabra': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Olivia Munn Has a Terrible Time at the DMV in Imagine Dragons' 'Cutthroat' Video
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Randy Rogers Band, La Maquinaria Team for Lively New Song ‘Chupacabra’

Country favorites and Norteño group collaborate on a danceable song inspired by legendary creature of folklore

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Randy Rogers Band imagine a new kind of dance in “Chupacabra,” a collaboration with La Maquinaria Norteña that’s named for the legendary bloodsucking creature of North American folklore.

The kind of dusty country-rock track that is Randy Rogers Band’s bread and butter, “Chupacabra” has a moodier, minor-key feel to match the narrative. As Rogers sings it, the band was playing at a dancehall near Cuero, Texas, watching the couples hit the floor, when they ran out of songs. They landed on an improvised groove and suddenly people began to “shake it out like it don’t mean nada,” per the instructions.

Norteño group La Maquinaria jump in for the Spanish-language second verse from leader Keith Nieto, adding some sublime harmonies and the accordion breakdown in the middle section.

“This song is a product of lockdown and division that slapped our world in the face,” Rogers says in a release. “Keith and I had a vision of joining forces and cultures to create something to believe in. The common man, humanity, and the gift of music and how it can bring us all together. Chupacabra is real, it’s our way of reminding you that the human condition is actually love.”

Randy Rogers Band, whose leader released the collaborative Hold My Beer, Vol. 2 with Wade Bowen in 2020, have several Texas dates coming up, including one on Friday, May 7th, at Silver Saloon in Terrell.

In This Article: Randy Rogers Band

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.