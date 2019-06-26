Randy Rogers Band Salute Hell-Raising Fans in ‘Crazy People’ Video

Randy Rogers Band show their appreciation for a bunch of hell-raising fans in the new “Crazy People” video, which was released on Wednesday. The song appears on the Texas outfit’s latest album Hellbent, which dropped in April.

As a song, “Crazy People” chronicles the transformation of a kid from his buttoned-up conservative Christian upbringing to the beer-soaked stages he’d stand on as an adult. Along the way, he also figures out that even his folks may have had a wild streak at some point and therefore, so may many other folks. The video plays on that idea, incorporating a collage of fan-submitted photos and splicing them together with live footage of the band. Among the numerous images, fans are shown taking celebratory shots, serving overseas, and cutting loose after a wedding.

“I thought it was a way to give a nod to my childhood, a nod to somebody else who feels sheltered, like they can’t ever escape their hometown,” Rogers, who also recently dished on his fictional Stryker Brothers duo, told Rolling Stone at the time.

Maintaining their reputation as seasoned road warriors, Randy Rogers Band have been touring steadily since Hellbent came out. This week, they circle back toward home with shows in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Lake Ozark, Missouri; and Durant, Oklahoma.