See Randy Houser’s Restless ‘No Stone Unturned’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Randy Houser capped off release week for his new album with a performance on Good Morning America, where he sang “No Stone Unturned.” Magnolia, Houser’s fifth studio album, is out today. Earlier in the week, the Mississippi native celebrated the release with an intimate Monday night show at Third Man Records’ Blue Room in Nashville, then flew over to Los Angeles for a Wednesday night show with iHeartCountry.

Penned by Houser with Dallas Davidson, “No Stone Unturned” offers a romantic — if world weary — view of a restless wanderer who can “always find one hell of a time” while he’s searching for himself. On GMA, Houser nods back to 2010’s They Call Me Cadillac with his guitar strap, but also has his most recent achievement tattooed on his right arm in the form of a magnolia leaf. Building from steady, finger-style electric guitar that evokes rolling wheels to an exultant full-band anthem, Houser’s performance lets him show off that mighty voice but never overwhelms his story. It’s a scaled-down approach employed all over Magnolia to help highlight Houser’s strengths.

Along with the new album, Houser released a film inspired by songs from Magnolia. Houser appears briefly in the movie and performs several of his songs, including the album’s lead single “What Whiskey Does.”