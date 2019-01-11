×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Death of Gay Trap Star Kevin Fret Highlights Crisis in Puerto Rico Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Randy Houser’s Restless ‘No Stone Unturned’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Mississippi native’s new album ‘Magnolia’ is out today

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Randy Houser

Randy Houser performs "No Stone Unturned" on 'Good Morning America.'

Randy Houser

Randy Houser capped off release week for his new album with a performance on Good Morning America, where he sang “No Stone Unturned.” Magnolia, Houser’s fifth studio album, is out today. Earlier in the week, the Mississippi native celebrated the release with an intimate Monday night show at Third Man Records’ Blue Room in Nashville, then flew over to Los Angeles for a Wednesday night show with iHeartCountry.

Penned by Houser with Dallas Davidson, “No Stone Unturned” offers a romantic — if world weary — view of a restless wanderer who can “always find one hell of a time” while he’s searching for himself. On GMA, Houser nods back to 2010’s They Call Me Cadillac with his guitar strap, but also has his most recent achievement tattooed on his right arm in the form of a magnolia leaf. Building from steady, finger-style electric guitar that evokes rolling wheels to an exultant full-band anthem, Houser’s performance lets him show off that mighty voice but never overwhelms his story. It’s a scaled-down approach employed all over Magnolia to help highlight Houser’s strengths.

Along with the new album, Houser released a film inspired by songs from Magnolia. Houser appears briefly in the movie and performs several of his songs, including the album’s lead single “What Whiskey Does.”

In This Article: Randy Houser

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad