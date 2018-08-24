Randy Houser Details New Album ‘Magnolia’

Randy Houser has announced plans to release his new album Magnolia this fall, and with the news comes another song from the singer-songwriter, the thoughtful ballad “No Stone Unturned.”

The 12-track album, which was produced by Keith Gattis and recorded at his studio in East Nashville, derives its title from the nickname of Houser’s home state, Mississippi. Houser, who began his career penning hits like Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” co-wrote all the songs on Magnolia, with “No Stone Unturned” following “What Whiskey Does” as the second release from the album. Unlike the moody, hypnotic chug of “What Whiskey Does,” however, “No Stone Unturned” is an airy, pattering tune with crisp production and a full-throated vocal to match. Co-written with Dallas Davidson, it will also serve as Magnolia‘s opening track.

Due to arrive November 2nd on Stoney Creek Records, Magnolia is Houser’s first album since 2016’s Fired Up and will be bolstered by the 11-date Magnolia Tour, which kicks off October 12th.

The track listing for Randy Houser’s Magnolia:

“No Stone Unturned” (Randy Houser, Dallas Davidson) “Our Hearts (feat. Lucie Silvas)” (Randy Houser, Kylie Sackley, Rob Hatch) “What Whiskey Does (feat. Hillary Lindsey)” (Randy Houser, Keith Gattis, Hillary Lindsey) “Whole Lotta Quit” (Randy Houser, Travis Meadows) “No Good Place to Cry” (Randy Houser, Gary Nicholson) “New Buzz” (Randy Houser, Keith Gattis, Jeff Trott) “Nothin’ On You” (Randy Houser, Jaren Johnston, Tony Lane) “What Leaving Looks Like” (Randy Houser, John Osborne, James Otto) “High Time” (Randy Houser, Brice Long) “Mama Don’t Know” (Randy Houser, Jaren Johnston, Tony Lane) “Running Man” (Randy Houser, Jeffrey Steele) “Evangeline” (Randy Houser, James Otto)

The full itinerary of Houser’s Magnolia Tour:

October 12 — Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino

October 18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 20 — Las Cruces, NM @ Las Cruces Country Music Festival

October 25 — Mankato, MN @ Verizon Wireless Center

October 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Eagles Ballroom

November 8 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

November 9 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ SugarHouse Casino

December 11 — Fortitude Valley QLD, AUS @ The Tivoli

December 13 — Darlinghurst NSW, AUS @ Oxford Art Factory

December 14 — Melbourne VIC, AUS @ Corner Hotel