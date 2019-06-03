Randy Houser Sets Fall Magnolia Tour Dates

When Randy Houser released his album Magnolia in January, it marked a rebirth for the Mississippi-born singer-songwriter. The record focused not on mindless country-radio fare, but on smart lyricism and organic arrangements that highlighted one of the best voices in the genre. This fall, Houser will bring all those elements to the live stage when he headlines his new Magnolia Tour.

The trek kicks off October 24th in Dallas and runs through December, wrapping up in Boston at the Paradise Rock Club. Texas singer Paul Cauthen, another robust vocalist, is set to open nearly all dates of the tour.

Houser told Rolling Stone earlier this year that he had an epiphany when it came to his live show and all the bells and whistles that have become requisite for country tours.

“We were playing along to all these tracks,” Houser said. “I walked out there one day and felt like I was a freaking puppet. I called my manager and said, ‘Take all these damn machines back. And all these little screens. I don’t want to do this anymore. I said, ‘See that 18-wheeler? You load that shit back on that truck and take it back where you got it.’ And they did.”

Ahead of his headlining fall tour, Houser will perform at a string of festivals and fairs throughout the summer, including the Faster Horses festival in Michigan in July.

Randy Houser’s Magnolia Tour dates:

October 24 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

October 26 — Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre***

November 2 — Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre***

November 8 — Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon***

November 13 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre***

November 14 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre***

November 15 — Richmond, VA @ The National***

November 16 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater***

November 21 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues***

November 22 — Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon***

December 11 — New York City, NY @ Webster Hall***

December 12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club***

*** with Paul Cauthen