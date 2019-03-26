×
Rolling Stone
Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers Set for Inaugural Railbird Festival

The Raconteurs, Hozier, Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Earl Keen and more to perform at Lexington, Kentucky, fest

Railbird Festival

Tyler Childers is among the performers at the inaugural Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jordan O'Donnell

Kentucky is quickly becoming the next great festival state, with the eclectically curated Forecastle Festival and Bourbon and Beyond, the hard-rock dream Louder Than Life and the new country-focused Hometown Rising all on tap for summer. On Tuesday, yet another music summit was announced: the inaugural Railbird Festival is set for August 10th and 11th in Lexington, Kentucky.

Like Forecastle, Railbird is presented by AC Entertainment and features a diverse lineup of Americana, rock and country acts. The Raconteurs, Brandi Carlile, Hozier and Bluegrass State native Tyler Childers are among the headliners of the two-day fest. Other performers include Old Crow Medicine Show, Mavis Staples, Robert Earl Keen, Gary Clark Jr., St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Lucinda Williams, Low Cut Connie, Billy Strings, Lucie Silvas, Jade Bird, Yola and Kelsey Waldon. The more than 30 acts will perform over three different stages: Limestone, Elkhorn and the Burl.

Railbird will be held at the Grounds at Keeneland, a horse-racing track and national historic landmark, with the festival incorporating elements (including betting) of the state’s famous horse culture. Kentucky’s bourbon industry will also play a role in Railbird’s aesthetic.

Tickets for Railbird Festival go on sale March 28th via the festival’s website.

