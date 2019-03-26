Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers Set for Inaugural Railbird Festival

Kentucky is quickly becoming the next great festival state, with the eclectically curated Forecastle Festival and Bourbon and Beyond, the hard-rock dream Louder Than Life and the new country-focused Hometown Rising all on tap for summer. On Tuesday, yet another music summit was announced: the inaugural Railbird Festival is set for August 10th and 11th in Lexington, Kentucky.

Like Forecastle, Railbird is presented by AC Entertainment and features a diverse lineup of Americana, rock and country acts. The Raconteurs, Brandi Carlile, Hozier and Bluegrass State native Tyler Childers are among the headliners of the two-day fest. Other performers include Old Crow Medicine Show, Mavis Staples, Robert Earl Keen, Gary Clark Jr., St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Lucinda Williams, Low Cut Connie, Billy Strings, Lucie Silvas, Jade Bird, Yola and Kelsey Waldon. The more than 30 acts will perform over three different stages: Limestone, Elkhorn and the Burl.

Railbird will be held at the Grounds at Keeneland, a horse-racing track and national historic landmark, with the festival incorporating elements (including betting) of the state’s famous horse culture. Kentucky’s bourbon industry will also play a role in Railbird’s aesthetic.

Tickets for Railbird Festival go on sale March 28th via the festival’s website.