 Railbird Festival 2020 Lineup: Jason Isbell, Maren Morris Performing
Rolling Stone
Country Music

Jason Isbell, Maren Morris Set to Headline 2020 Railbird Festival

Young the Giant, Tanya Tucker also confirmed for two-day event in Lexington, Kentucky

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Railbird Festival

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will headline one day of the Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Maren Morris have been named as headliners for the 2020 Railbird Festival, set for August 22nd and 23rd in Lexington, Kentucky. The full lineup was announced on Wednesday.

Also confirmed for this year’s edition of Railbird are a diverse collection of indie rockers, country royalty, and Americana darlings including the Head & the Heart, Young the Giant, the Decemberists, Tanya Tucker, Trampled by Turtles, Colter Wall, Whiskey Myers, and Shovels & Rope.

Other artists performing include City and Color, the Dead South, Cat Power, the War and Treaty, Hayes Carll, Sarah Jarosz, Lost Dog Street Band, Cedric Burnside, Bonny Light Horseman, John Moreland, Town Mountain, Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Paul Cauthen, the New Respects, Magnolia Boulevard, Southern Avenue, Caitlyn Smith, the Brook & the Bluff, Senora May, Bendigo Fletcher, Nicholas Jamerson, and Grayson Jenkins. Remaining tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m. ET, and weekend VIP passes are also available for $575.

Launched in 2019, the inaugural Railbird Festival brought Brandi Carlile and Mavis Staples as well as Kentucky natives Kelsey Waldon and Tyler Childers to the Grounds at Keeneland, the equine facility where it will again be hosted in 2020. In addition to the music, festival-goers will be able to enjoy a curated bourbon experience along with horse-race betting.

Railbird

Rolling Stone
