Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Ty Dolla $ign Looks Back on His Biggest Year Yet Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

RaeLynn Sings ‘Tailgate,’ Recalls Playing Racy Song for Her Mom

“If my truck told all my secrets, if my tailgate told on me, my mama would flip out,” says RaeLynn in acoustic performance at Nashville’s City Winery

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

“If my truck told all my secrets, if my tailgate told on me, my mama would flip out, everybody in Baytown would think I’d gone to hell,” RaeLynn says onstage at Nashville’s City Winery. The Texas native, who competed during Season 2 of The Voice in 2012, recently released the sunny “Tailgate,” which she penned with Canaan Smith, Corey Crowder and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard.

The platinum-selling artist performed the song last June as part of the kick-off for the three-part “in the round” Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) series “Artists and the Songwriters They Love.” She was joined for the intimate, acoustic showcase by fellow songwriters Corey Crowder, Emily Weisband and Jimmy Robbins. While introducing the song, RaeLynn’s mention of her F-150 truck earned cheers from the crowd (the NSAI series was sponsored by Ford).

“The funny thing is I played this song for my mom,” RaeLynn continued in her introduction to the tune. “I was really nervous. My mom’s a pastor, [she’s] so hilarious. When she heard it she goes, ‘At this point, Rae, I just want you to have a Number One, so if you put that damn song out, I’m gonna be all for it.'”

“Tailgate” is the follow-up to RaeLynn’s “Queens Don’t,” released in March of this year. The single was her first since signing as a songwriter to the Florida Georgia Line-helmed publishing company Tree Vibez Music. A release date for a new album, the follow-up to her 2017 debut, WildHorse, has yet to be announced.

In This Article: RaeLynn

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad