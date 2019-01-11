RaeLynn Celebrates Her Wild Side on New Song ‘Rowdy’

RaeLynn cuts loose on the new song “Rowdy,” the “Tailgate” singer’s first musical offering of 2019 and the latest taste of what she’s been working on since 2017’s Wildhorse.

With rumbling, baritone guitar and bent notes in its menacing intro, “Rowdy” aligns itself with recent songs by Kane Brown, Luke Combs and others that look to country’s Nineties heyday for inspiration. In this case, it’s a celebration of letting one’s wild side come out, whether it’s a touch of road rage or living it up with friends, complete with shouts out to good-natured misbehaving of Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke. “I get rowdy/I get mouthy/When I get all my friends around me/You can hear us from across the county/Yeah, my crowd we get rowdy,” sings RaeLynn, adding a mischievous pause after the word “crowd.”

“Rowdy” is the third non-album release from RaeLynn in the last year, following “Queens Don’t” and, more recently, “Tailgate.” The Texas native wrapped her headlining mini-tour in December and just began a run of dates as direct support on Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour, which visits Pensacola, Florida, tonight.