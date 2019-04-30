×
See Quaker City Night Hawks’ Tense, Drug-Smuggling ‘Suit in the Back’ Video

Texas band touring with Southern metal legends Corrosion of Conformity and Crowbar this summer

Quaker City Night Hawks present a thrilling three-minute mini-movie in their new video for the grooving “Suit in the Back.” The song appears on the Fort Worth, Texas, band’s latest album QCNH.

Directed by Max Loeb and Kilby Rodell, the clip depicts a biker who falls in with a mysterious drug dealer and hauls duffel bags full of cash to pick up his product. He momentarily gets to experience the spoils — lap dances from strippers and generous pours of the quality stuff — before he realizes he’s been set up and gets sorted out in lurid, violent fashion. The tension of this narrative is heightened even further by the slinky funk-rock boogie of Quaker City Night Hawks’ “Suit in the Back,” which was at least partially inspired by the paranoia of being a touring musician and carting around illegal substances .

“This is [supposed to be] the cool part about being an outlaw rock star, when it’s actually the most nerve-wracking thing in the world,” says singer-guitarist Sam Anderson, who shares singing, songwriting and guitar-playing duties with David Matsler.

The mélange of styles the band incorporate on QCNH — Southern boogie, psychedelic rock, metal — has earned the Night Hawks a supporting slot on tour this summer with Southern metal legends Corrosion of Conformity and Crowbar, for whom they’ll open beginning July 26th.

