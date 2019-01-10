Hear Quaker City Night Hawks’ Thumping ‘Hunter’s Moon’

Quaker City Night Hawks have always worn their love for classic rock firmly on their denim jacket sleeves, but they’ve never sounded as rough, ready and rocking as they do on scorching new song “Hunters Moon.”

Set to be featured on their upcoming LP QCNH, the Fort Worth ensemble pairs its full-tilt Texas boogie with a heaping helping of some tilt-a-whirling stoner rock on “Hunters Moon,” a track that recalls the stomp of Queens of the Stone Age. The crunchy, chugging riff also bears the familiar mark of one of the band’s signature influences, ZZ Top, but with the added pyrotechnics of an organ solo that’s equal parts Edgar Winter and Boston. Singer Sam Anderson’s ominous, opaque vocal gives the song an added touch of eeriness that makes for a welcome addition to their sound.

Expanding the palette is all a deliberate part of what the band is aiming for on QCNH. “We’ve always been a rock & roll band. There’s a big Seventies influence and a strong Southern element to everything we do,” says Anderson. “With this record, though, we’re exploring the sounds we haven’t touched upon as often. It’s the deepest we’ve ever gone into our influences, and the widest range of sounds we’ve ever tied together.”

QCNH will be released March 1st on Lightning Rod Records. Quaker City Night Hawks kick off their 2019 tour schedule in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 1st.

February 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Cooperage

February 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

February 4 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room

February 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

February 10 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium*

February 12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

February 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Room*

February 14 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater*

February 15 – Whitefish, MT @ Remington Bar

February 16 – Butte, MT @ Butte Depot

February 19 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station

February 20 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge#

February 22 – Sturgis, SD @ Iron Horse Saloon

February 23 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

February 25 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE+

February 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ VZD’s Restaurant & Bar+

February 28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint+

March 1 – Fort Worth, TX @ Shipping & Receiving+

March 2 – Austin, TX @ The Continental Club+

*Blackberry Smoke

#Shooter Jennings

+Brandy Zdan