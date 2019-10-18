 Puss N Boots Cover Tom Petty’s ‘Angel Dream’: Listen – Rolling Stone
Hear Norah Jones’ Puss N Boots Cover Tom Petty’s ‘Angel Dream’

Jones’ trio with Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper tackle the song off Petty’s ‘She’s the One’ soundtrack

Jon Freeman

In honor of Tom Petty’s birthday on October 20th, Norah Jones’ alternative-country band Puss N Boots have released a cover of the late rocker’s “Angel Dream.” The song originally appeared in two forms on Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1996 soundtrack for She’s the One.

Leaning slightly toward Petty’s “No. 4” version of “Angel Dream,” Puss N Boots offer up a rendition that’s built around ascending-and-descending acoustic guitar parts, backed by acoustic bass and brushed drums. Jones takes lead vocal duties, with bandmates Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper chiming in for three-part harmonies near the song’s end. This recording follows Puss N Boots’ cover of Dolly Parton’s “The Grass Is Blue,” recorded for Amazon Originals and released in September.

Puss N Boots released their debut album No Fools, No Fun in 2014 and have continued playing shows since then while members have worked on other musical projects. On October 25th, the group will release the holiday EP Dear Santa and will play a special Christmas Extravaganza show December 20th at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Back in April, Jones released her seventh solo album, Begin Again. More recently, she shared billing with soul-gospel legend Mavis Staples on their first studio recording, “I’ll Be Gone.”

