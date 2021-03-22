See Post Malone Cover Sturgill Simpson’s ‘You Can Have the Crown’ at Texas Benefit

Post Malone capped off Matthew McConaughey’s We’re Texas fundraiser on Sunday night by showing off his country bona fides with a pair of songs on opposite ends of the country spectrum. Backed by members of Dwight Yoakam’s band, the Grapevine, Texas, native performed Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” and, as the telethon’s credits rolled, a rollicking version of the Sturgill Simpson fan favorite “You Can Have the Crown.”

“Hey guys, it’s Posty,” he says a little past the two-hour mark in the video above, teeing up the first number. “We’ve got a couple great musicians and we’re just here to play some of my favorite country-esque tunes.” Smoking a cigarette and sipping on a Bud Light, the “Circles” singer revisited early Brad Paisley, performing a faithful version of the 2002 country-radio Number One “I’m Gonna Miss Her” with steel and fiddle accompaniment. When Paisley released “The Fishin’ Song,” as it’s known, Malone was just seven years old.

Malone returned at the end of the telethon, which raised money for those affected by the devastating Texas ice storm in February, to sing Sturgill Simpson’s outlaw lark “You Can Have the Crown.” A track off Simpson’s 2013 solo debut, High Top Mountain, the piss-and-vinegar country-rocker allowed Malone to play up his rebel spirit. “Well they call me king turd up here on shit mountain,” goes the chorus, “if you want it, you can have the crown.”

Post Malone has been showing off his cover-song versatility lately. Last month he released a wildly fun rendition of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You” for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.