Post Malone Plays Beer Pong With Randy Travis, Hangs With Billy Strings in Nashville

Post Malone headlined Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night on his 12 Carat Tour, but the real party happened backstage after the gig. Judging by an Instagram post from Billy Strings, who welcomed Posty onstage at his own show back in April to sing Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues,” Strings, Luke Bryan, and Randy Travis were all hanging out.

Malone, Strings, and Bryan posed for a best-bros photo together while Travis faced off against the “I Like You” singer in a game of beer pong. “I’ll play you any day you want,” Malone quipped to Travis, whose song “Forever and Ever, Amen” played over the Bridgestone PA to send fans home at the end of Malone’s show. Travis, who suffered a stroke in 2013, watched all of Malone’s concert, according to Strings’ Instagram post. “There was mad respect being shown all around and it was beautiful,” the bluegrass picker wrote.

Malone is touring in support of his latest album, 12 Carat Toothache, and will perform in Atlanta on Tuesday night. Strings is gearing up for the release of his latest album, Me/And/Dad, a collection of bluegrass classics performed with his father, Terry Barber. And Bryan, who just launched his own Jockey Outdoors Collection with the apparel company, will host next month’s CMA Awards with Peyton Manning, once again at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.