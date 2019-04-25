Pony Bradshaw Previews Debut Album ‘Sudden Opera’ With Haunting ‘Bad Teeth’

Ahead of the release of his debut album Sudden Opera in June, Georgia singer-songwriter Pony Bradshaw delivers a haunting performance of the song “Bad Teeth.” A track off the upcoming LP, its lyrics showcase the darker side of Bradshaw’s psyche, one formed by years of traveling the U.S. as the son of a military family.

Bradshaw, born James Bradshaw, sings of “muddy coffins” and “tombstones all the way down” in “Bad Teeth,” alluding to a relationship built on deceit and fear. It’s surrealist imagery that’s meant to unsettle, just like the song’s title itself, all of it combining to paint a picture of a restless soul who has struggled to find where he belongs.

After touring with Social Distortion and Will Hoge, Bradshaw is gearing up for the June 21st release of Sudden Opera (Rounder Records), a 12-song project produced by Gary Paczosa, Shani Gandhi and Jedd Hughes. Last month, he unveiled the song “Van Gogh,” the lead-off track from Sudden Opera.