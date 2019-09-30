Hear Pitbull, Blake Shelton Cut Loose in New Collaboration ‘Get Ready’

Country singer and Voice coach Blake Shelton joins rapper Pitbull on “Get Ready,” a party-friendly track from the Florida-based artist’s newly released album Libertad 548.

Built on top of a stomping, four-on-the-floor beat and a hard-rock guitar riff, “Get Ready” features Shelton singing a hook nicked from Ram Jam’s update of the traditional song “Black Betty.” “Whoa-oh, get ready/Bam-ba-lam,” he sings. “Get ready to ride.” Mr. Worldwide, meanwhile, marinates in nonstop-party hedonism during his verses: “Wildin’ out, fill my cup to the tip/Ridin’ out to Atlantic City,” he intones at one point.

Libertad 548 was released on Friday and its title honors Pitbull’s father, who was involved in the 1980 Mariel Boatlift that transported many Cuban refugees to the U.S. mainland. Other collaborators on the album include Daddy Yankee, Lil Jon, Becky G, and Ne-Yo. “Get Ready” isn’t Pitbull’s first collision with country music either — he appeared on Keith Urban’s “Sun Don’t Let Me Down” from 2016’s Ripcord, as well as with Kesha on the hit single “Timber,” which blended elements of country and dance music.

Shelton just kicked off his 17th season of The Voice and is now the NBC show’s longest-tenured coach. On December 13th, he’ll release Fully Loaded: God’s Country, a collection of recent hits and new tracks. His latest single is “Hell Right,” a collaboration with Trace Adkins.