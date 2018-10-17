Hear Pistol Annies’ Funky New Song ‘Sugar Daddy’

Pistol Annies’ upcoming third album, Interstate Gospel, finds the trio casting their musical net across more expansive waters, mixing their sweet, traditional country and bluegrass harmony with flashes of Sixties girl groups, classic rock and even a bit of soulful funk. All of those latter elements feature in “Sugar Daddy,” the latest sneak preview track from the Annies’ soon-to-be-released LP.

An aggressively infectious blues-rock jam, “Sugar Daddy” kicks off with a meaty bass riff and highlights blazing guitar throughout. The storyline starts with Miranda Lambert singing, “There ain’t a damn man in Dallas who wouldn’t put a ring on my hand/ Red-dirt queen of the palace, runnin’ through ’em like a watering can.” As has been the case with some of their earlier tunes, “Sugar Daddy” plays off the members’ respective backgrounds, with Kentucky-born Angaleena Presley’s sugar daddy depicted as a bourbon-drinking “white knight driving me crazy.”

In the final verse, East Tennessee native Ashley Monroe’s contribution follows a face-melting guitar break, as she asserts, “I can call him down from the mountain after I leave him high on the hog.” The object of her affection is, naturally, a rhinestone-suited guitarslinger. As the song closes with the cheekily repeated refrain, “Give me some sugar, Daddy,” it’s difficult to imagine anyone denying these three anything they desire.

Interstate Gospel will be available everywhere November 2nd. Pistol Annies will preview more of their new music at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on October 25th. An LP release-day appearance at the Town Hall in New York City follows November 2nd, after which they head to Novo in Los Angeles on November 7th.