Hear Pistol Annies’ Mournful New Song ‘Masterpiece’

Pistol Annies, the acclaimed side project of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, have unveiled another track from their highly anticipated third album, Interstate Gospel, which comes out November 2nd. “Masterpiece” is a poignant, atmospheric ballad that reflects on the difficulty of maintaining a relationship while constantly being scrutinized under the celebrity spotlight.

Lambert, who certainly knows something about the topic, takes the lead vocal, singing in the first verse: “Baby we were just a masterpiece/Up there on the wall for all to see.” As the song gets to its soulful, harmonized chorus, Lambert realizes public pressure isn’t a reason to stay together, and she’s uplifted by her bandmates as three voices in sisterly unison ask the metaphorical question: “Who’s brave enough to take it down?”

Yesterday the group also released video of the trio performing a stripped-down acoustic version of Interstate Gospel’s title track, a wry, upbeat tune that pokes a little fun at heavy-handed religious evangelism.

The new album will be celebrated tonight with a special show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, right in the middle of Jason Isbell’s six-night residency at the venue, which resumes tomorrow. Additional release shows will take place at Town Hall in New York City on November 2nd and Novo in Los Angeles on November 7th.