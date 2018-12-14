See Pistol Annies’ Searing ‘Got My Name Changed Back’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Pistol Annies returned to TV screens this week, taking the Late Night With Seth Meyers stage for a suitably celebratory and sassy performance of “Got My Name Changed Back,” the biting post-divorce track from the trio’s latest album Interstate Gospel. The occasion marked the trio’s return to NBC after last month’s appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Decked out in vibrant shades of red and purple befitting the Christmas holiday and backed by a hard-driving band, the Annies — with Miranda Lambert on lead vocal and Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley providing a whole lot of “yeah yeah” accompaniment in perfect harmony — roared through the performance in under three minutes. That’s not to suggest the effect of “Got My Name Changed Back” and Interstate Gospel are the least bit temporary, as the LP is sure to grace numerous year-end best-of lists for its incisive songwriting and freewheeling execution of performance. Interstate Gospel topped the country albums charts in the U.S. and the U.K. upon its release last month.

The trio recently returned from the Maui Songwriters Festival in Hawaii, which Lambert headlined. All three artists performed solo sets as well as appearing together. On June 21st of 2019, Pistol Annies will play Chicago’s three-day Country LakeShake festival.