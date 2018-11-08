See Pistol Annies’ Unplugged ‘Best Years of My Life’

One of the strengths that Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, the trio known as Pistol Annies, have in their arsenal is a blend of impeccable, often spine-chilling harmony. And rarely is that more potently evident than when the three perform acoustically, as in the above clip for “Best Years of My Life.”

Seated in a circle and strumming acoustic guitars for an unplugged rendition of the wistful ballad from Interstate Gospel, their just-released third project together, the trio convey the emotional weight of a shattered relationship’s most difficult periods – the time between knowing it’s over and finally being able to let it go. As Lambert sings the chorus a second time, Monroe and Presley back her with angelic ahs that are as heartbreaking as they are heavenly.

Having made the rounds to various talk shows since last week’s release of the long-awaited LP, their first since 2013’s Annie Up, the three also showed off their more humorous side – and shook off any lingering heartache from the previous tune – with a high-spirited performance of the post-divorce anthem “Got My Name Changed Back.” Featuring Lambert on a rhinestone-studded musical washboard, the tune was among the most popular with the crowd at the supergroup’s recent Ryman Auditorium concert just ahead of their album release, with it’s “I broke his heart and took his money” lyric eliciting a thunderous reaction from concertgoers.

Pistol Annies will be among the acts featured on the closing day of the Maui Songwriters Festival, which runs from November 29th through December 1st. Lambert and the trio will also headline a night of Chicago’s Country LakeShake festival, set for this June.