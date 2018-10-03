Pistol Annies, Gladys Knight Added to CMT Artists of the Year Lineup

On October 17th, the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year telecast will, for the first time in its history, feature an all-women cast of honorees. In addition, all of the guest performers will also be women.

Three-time CMT Artist of the Year Carrie Underwood will take the stage with her tourmates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, both of whom have previously been honored as CMT Next Women of Country. Miranda Lambert and her Pistol Annies cohorts Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley will also perform, just ahead of the November 3rd release of the trio’s third LP, Interstate Gospel.

Other collaborations include honoree Kelsea Ballerini with bluegrass chanteuse Alison Krauss; Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town with pop and R&B legend Gladys Knight; and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott with singer-songwriter Tori Kelly and Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin. In a special tribute to Aretha Franklin, Maren Morris will perform with Brandi Carlile.

As previously announced, this year’s Artists of the Year are Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. The network’s prestigious Artist of a Lifetime award will be given to Country Music Hall of Fame legend and 2003 Kennedy Center Honors recipient Loretta Lynn. The Kentucky-born “Coal Miner’s Daughter” recently celebrated the release of her latest LP, Wouldn’t It Be Great.

The 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, October 17th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.