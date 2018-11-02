See Pistol Annies’ Melancholy ‘Best Years of My Life’ on ‘Fallon’

Pistol Annies celebrated the release of their third album Interstate Gospel with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the heart-rending hymn “Best Years of My Life.” Interstate Gospel is officially out today.

With some subtle, synchronized movement, Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley evoke classic girl group performances even as they remain unmistakably country in sound. There’s a darker edge to the wistful sound of “Best Years of My Life,” which depicts a quiet, creeping unhappiness. Monroe, strumming an acoustic guitar on the Tonight Show stage, gets the monster opening line, “I picked a good day for a recreational Percocet,” while Presley and Lambert chime in with verses of their own. It’s a more somber, complicated number than the rowdy single “Got My Name Changed Back,” but a terrific showcase for their fearless songwriting.

This morning, the Pistol Annies were the musical guests on Good Morning America, where they performed “Got My Name Changed Back.” The trio recently released an official video for the song, envisioning a divorce party to end all divorce parties right at the courthouse.

Tonight, the Pistol Annies play a sold-out show at New York City’s Town Hall. Next week, they’ll cross the country to Los Angeles to play another sold-out gig at the Novo.