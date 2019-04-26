×
Rolling Stone
Hear Pink Sing With Chris Stapleton on New Ballad ‘Love Me Anyway’

Country vocalist joins the pop star on a cut off her new LP ‘Hurts 2B Human’

Pink releases her eighth studio album today, Hurts 2B Human, a project that finds her digging deep into the human experience and teaming up with guests like Khalid, Wrabel and Chris Stapleton.

The country singer makes his contribution on “Love You Anyway,” a majestic love ballad that is given a dash of grit by Stapleton’s trademark growl. The song was written by Pink with Allen Shamblin and Tom Douglas, the masterminds behind Miranda Lambert’s 2010 Number One “The House That Built Me,” and it showcases a vulnerable side of the no-nonsense pop star.

Stapleton comes in a little after the one-minute mark, offering subtle harmonies, before joining Pink in full near the song’s end, asking “Will you catch me when I fall/And we rise about it all/Will you hold me when it hurts?” with Pink adding “Like it’s the end of the world.”

The collaboration with Stapleton isn’t Pink’s only foray into Nashville and the country music community. In 2016 she teamed up with Kenny Chesney for the Number One duet “Setting the World on Fire,” off Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah album, and received Grammy, CMA and ACM Award nominations for the track. In 2017, she performed at the CMA Awards, offering a solo rendition of her Beautiful Trauma track “Barbies.”

Currently on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, Pink will play Detroit this weekend.

