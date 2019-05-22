Pink Duets With Chris Stapleton at New York Tour Stop

Pink kicked off her two-night stand in New York City on Tuesday night, the final U.S. dates of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, with a special guest: country singer Chris Stapleton.

The Nashville star emerged from the shadows near the end of the show to re-create their collaboration “Love Me Anyway,” a track on Pink’s latest album Hurts 2B Human. Dressed in his trademark cowboy hat and black Western shirt, Stapleton met Pink at center stage to harmonize on the dramatic ballad. Eventually he joins the acrobatic pop singer in full voice, asking “Will you catch me when I fall?” before Pink adds, “Like it’s the end of the world.” The pair hugged at the song’s conclusion, with Pink falling down as if dead before Stapleton, who himself played dead on a recent episode of Game of Thrones.

Pink will return to Madison Square Garden for the second show of her New York engagement on Wednesday night before taking the tour to Europe in mid-June.

“Love Me Anyway” isn’t Pink’s only foray into Nashville and the country community. In 2016 she teamed up with Kenny Chesney for the Number One duet “Setting the World on Fire,” off Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah album. In 2017, she performed a solo rendition of her Beautiful Trauma track “Barbies” at the CMA Awards.