Pilgrimage Music Festival to Require Vax Passport, Proof of Negative Covid Test

The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Tennessee announced that either a vaccine passport or proof of a negative Covid-19 test will be required to attend this year’s event.

Pilgrimage Festival, which takes place in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, announced their new Covid-19 safety policy in a statement issued Monday, August 16th. Fans will either have to prove they’ve been vaccinated to enter the grounds or show they’ve tested negative for Covid-19 within 48 hours of entry.

The festival is set to take place September 25th and 26th and will feature Dave Matthews Band, the Black Keys, Marren Morris, Cage the Elephant, Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Tanya Tucker, and more.

Pilgrimage’s decision to require proof-of-vaccine or a negative Covid test comes as similar measures sweep through the concert industry as the Covid-19 delta variant continues to spread and cases rise.

Earlier this month, New York City became the first city in the country to require people to prove they are vaccinated to partake in indoor activities like concerts. Last week, more than 10 clubs and venues in Nashville banded together to announce they would also be requiring proof-of-vaccine or negative Covid tests for entry, while concert giants Live Nation and AEG announced that similar policies will go into effect in October.