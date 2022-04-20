 Pilgrimage Festival 2022 Lineup: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile - Rolling Stone
Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile Lead 2022 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

The Avett Brothers, Jon Batiste, Adia Victoria are also on the bill for the Nashville-area concert

Joseph Hudak

Chris Stapleton, PilgrimageChris Stapleton, Pilgrimage

Chris Stapleton is among the headliners of the 2022 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

Rich Fury/Getty

Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile are headlining the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. The weekend festival — now in its eighth year — is set for Sept. 24 and 25 in Franklin, Tennessee, a short drive south from Nashville.

Other artists performing at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm include the Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Trampled by Turtles, Adia Victoria, Butch Walker, and Jon Batiste, whose album We Are won Album of the Year at this month’s Grammy Awards. Elle King, Dawes, Marty Stuart, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Brittney Spencer, the Brummies, Rosie Flores, Texas Hill, Celisse, and Black Joe Lewis are also on the bill, along with Better Than Ezra, whose singer, Kevin Griffin, co-founded Pilgrimage.

Stapleton has played the festival in the past, but this marks the first time for Carlile, whose planned 2018 appearance was rained out before it could begin. She went on to rally a group of performers including Lilly Hiatt and Jade Bird for an impromptu concert in Nashville later that night.

Like many live-music festivals, Pilgrimage took a two-year break during the height of the pandemic. Tickets for the 2022 edition go on sale April 21.

