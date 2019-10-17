 Pigeons Playing Ping Pong’s ‘King Kong’ Video: Watch – Rolling Stone
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Unsuccessfully Flee Mummies in ‘King Kong’ Video

Buzzy jam band tap into Phish’s lighthearted aesthetic with new song and clip featuring Nashville horn players Here Come the Mummies

Joseph Hudak

Life in the U.S. is pretty heavy and it’s sometimes hard to escape the drama. But Pigeons Playing Ping Pong want you to try. The Maryland jam band subscribe to the lighthearted approach of heavyweights Phish, writing and performing songs that are meant to offer a respite from the daily grind. Even the band’s alliterative name is a sign that they prioritize fun.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong further that loose mindset with their new single and video “King Kong.” A funky marriage between guitar and horns, the vibrant track features an assist from Nashville’s anonymous R&B players Here Come the Mummies, who also cameo in the video, hunting down the Pigeons to wrap them up in bandages. The imagery all underscores the levity of “King Kong.”

“I remember sharing a laugh over our collective stank face when we first laid down this punchy groove at band practice,” says Pigeons’ singer-guitarist Greg Ormont. “We quickly fleshed out some parts and gave it a metaphorical exclamation point when we screamed ‘King Kong’ to match our intense energy.”

The song arrives digitally on Friday. Currently on the road, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — rounded out by guitarist Jeremy Schon, bassist Ben Carrey, drummer Alex Petropulos — have performed at Bonnaroo, Jazz Fest, and the Peach Music Festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania. They’ll play the Suwannee Hulaween in Live Oak, Florida, October 24 through 27th.

Here are the band’s tour dates:
October 24 – 27 —  Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween
October 31 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
November 1 — New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
November 2 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
November 6 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
November 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
November 8 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
November 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
November 13 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
November 14 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
November 15 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
November 16 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
November 17 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
November 20 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
November 21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
November 22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
November 23 – Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe
December 6 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
December 7 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
December 14 – Rochester, NY @ Town Ballroom
December 30 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
December 31 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
January 7 – 12 — Miami, FL @ Jam Cruise

