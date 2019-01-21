Tyler Childers, Mike and the Moonpies Set for Pickathon 2019 Lineup

Pickathon has announced its first round of artists for the 2019 installment of its Americana-in-the-wilderness music festival, with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats joined by fellow headliners Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange and Tyler Childers.
Held across several stages in the rugged, remote woods of Happy Valley outside Portland, Oregon, Pickathon celebrates its 21st anniversary with not one but two performances from Rateliff, who will play a solo set and with his band the Night Sweats. This year marks Rateliff’s first appearance at Pickathon.
The three-day lineup features more than 50 artists: Mike and the Moonpies, Lucius, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Fruit Bats, Mountain Man, Damien Jurado, Laura Veris, Courtney Marie Andrews, Cedric Burnside and the Cordovas are all on the bill. Outside the country, folk, and Americana norm are acts like metal band YOB, North African blues singer Mdou Moctar, and the psych soul of the Marías.
Started in 1998, Pickathon predates festival mainstays like Coachella and Bonnaroo and has stayed true to an ethos of careful curation and sustainability. This year’s event takes place August 2nd to 4th.
The full list of artists announced for Pickathon 2019:
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Khruangbin
Mandolin Orange
Nathaniel Rateliff
Tyler Childers
Lucius
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Fruit Bats
Mountain Man
Caamp
YOB
Damien Jurado
Lambchop
Laura Veirs
Julia Jacklin
The Marías
Miya Folick
Sudan Archives
Bonny Light Horseman
Mdou Moctar
Courtney Marie Andrews
Lido Pimienta
Cedric Burnside
Town Mountain
Jupiter & Okwess
The Beths
B Boys
Our Girl
JJUUJJUU
Sneaks
Young Jesus
Sam Evian
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Flasher
Mike and the Moonpies
Nap Eyes
Soft Kill
H.C. McEntire
Helena Deland
The Cordovas
Lauren Morrow
Bodega
David Nance Group
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Virginia Wing
Garrett T Capps
Martha Scanlan
Gold Star
Colton Turner
&more (Chill Moody & Donn T)
David Bragger & Susan Platz
