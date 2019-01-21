Tyler Childers, Mike and the Moonpies Set for Pickathon 2019 Lineup

Pickathon has announced its first round of artists for the 2019 installment of its Americana-in-the-wilderness music festival, with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats joined by fellow headliners Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange and Tyler Childers.

Held across several stages in the rugged, remote woods of Happy Valley outside Portland, Oregon, Pickathon celebrates its 21st anniversary with not one but two performances from Rateliff, who will play a solo set and with his band the Night Sweats. This year marks Rateliff’s first appearance at Pickathon.

The three-day lineup features more than 50 artists: Mike and the Moonpies, Lucius, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Fruit Bats, Mountain Man, Damien Jurado, Laura Veris, Courtney Marie Andrews, Cedric Burnside and the Cordovas are all on the bill. Outside the country, folk, and Americana norm are acts like metal band YOB, North African blues singer Mdou Moctar, and the psych soul of the Marías.

Started in 1998, Pickathon predates festival mainstays like Coachella and Bonnaroo and has stayed true to an ethos of careful curation and sustainability. This year’s event takes place August 2nd to 4th.

The full list of artists announced for Pickathon 2019:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Khruangbin

Mandolin Orange

Nathaniel Rateliff

Tyler Childers

Lucius

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Fruit Bats

Mountain Man

Caamp

YOB

Damien Jurado

Lambchop

Laura Veirs

Julia Jacklin

The Marías

Miya Folick

Sudan Archives

Bonny Light Horseman

Mdou Moctar

Courtney Marie Andrews

Lido Pimienta

Cedric Burnside

Town Mountain

Jupiter & Okwess

The Beths

B Boys

Our Girl

JJUUJJUU

Sneaks

Young Jesus

Sam Evian

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Flasher

Mike and the Moonpies

Nap Eyes

Soft Kill

H.C. McEntire

Helena Deland

The Cordovas

Lauren Morrow

Bodega

David Nance Group

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Virginia Wing

Garrett T Capps

Martha Scanlan

Gold Star

Colton Turner

&more (Chill Moody & Donn T)

David Bragger & Susan Platz