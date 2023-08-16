Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Luke Combs Lead Inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards

Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Hardy, and Jelly Roll are the top nominees at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, airing live Sept. 28 from Nashville’s Opry House, the home of the Grand Ole Opry.

Wallen leads the field with 11 nominations, including multiple nods in categories like The Song of 2023 (“Last Night,” “Thinkin’ About Me”) and The Collaboration Song of 2023 (“Cowgirls” featuring Ernest, “Red” with Hardy, who picked up nine nominations). Wallen is also up for The People’s Artist of 2023, Male Artist of 2023, and The Album of 2023 for One Thing at a Time.

Lainey Wilson, Zach Bryan, and Kane Brown also scored over a handful of nominations at the People’s Choice Country Awards, which will broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Little Big Town will host the event.

Unlike country awards shows like the ACMs and the CMAs, the People’s Choice Country Awards — PCCAs, for short — is entirely decided upon by fan voting, with the event billing itself as “an award show for the people and by the people.” Voting is live now at the PCCA site.

In addition to the dozen of awards getting handed out, the PCCAs will also dole out honorary trophies, including a Country Music Icon Award to Toby Keith, with Blake Shelton presenting the honor.

See the full list of People’s Choice Country Awards nominees below:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Old Dominion Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton HARDY Jelly Roll Kane Brown Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Elle King Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Megan Moroney Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Lady A Little Big Town Maddie & Tae Old Dominion Parmalee The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Corey Kent ERNEST Ingrid Andress Jelly Roll Megan Moroney Priscilla Block Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

Fast Car – Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman) Last Night – Morgan Wallen

(Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak) Love You Anyway – Luke Combs

(Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher) Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

(Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta) Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

(Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins) Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

(Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman) Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen

(Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips) wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

(Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

Beer With My Friends – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter) Cowgirls – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

(Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak) red – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen

(Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice) Save Me – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll) Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

(Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman) wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

(Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair) We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good) You, Me, And Whiskey – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

Dawns – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan) Just Say I’m Sorry – P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton) Life Goes On – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran) Seasons – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton

(Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay) Texas – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris

(Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder) That’s Not How This Works – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers) UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain

(Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough) Wasted – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel

(Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson Different Man – Kane Brown Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

In Your Love – Tyler Childers Need a Favor – Jelly Roll Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Thought You Should Know – Morgan Wallen wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Where We Started – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry You Proof – Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023